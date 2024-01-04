This January, Samsung will host its January Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, right in Apple’s backyard, as confirmed by the company earlier today.

Let’s talk about Samsung’s January Galaxy Unpacked event, and what you can expect to be shown off on the day.

What will Samsung unveil at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January?

Samsung said that “A revolutionary mobile experience is coming”, and if that’s anything to go off, along with Samsung’s habit of debuting the newest entries into its Galaxy S series of flagship devices at the start of every year, it’s likely that we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy S24 make its debut.

However, Samsung added: “Join us as we unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, providing an all-new mobile experience powered by AI” – looks like tech companies aren’t done with artificial intelligence as we head into 2024.

No doubt that the all-new mobile experiences will take centre stage, but we may also see some other devices, such as headphones or a tablet. Our eyes will certainly be on those AI features.

The company put out this teaser video, just to get us excited for the January Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

The video ends with ‘Galaxy AI is coming’ so I guess there’s a fancy name for it and everything, and just to add to speculation around it being the Galaxy S24 range making its debut, the camera profile shown off at the very end looks very ‘Ultra’, as in, like Samsung’s highest-end S series device – with very rounded sides and more than the usual number of lenses.

How do I watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked January event in Australia?

Samsung will stream the January Galaxy Unpacked event on its YouTube channel and on its website, with the event set to kick off at 5am January 18 AEDT.

Image: Samsung