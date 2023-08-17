At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.
Announced during its Galaxy Unpacked event last month, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s modern take on the classic flip phone design. The Flip 5 is thinner with a redesigned hinge and a less visible crease compared to the Flip 4, with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 3,700mAh dual battery.
However, the Flip 5’s biggest upgrade is its new external 3.4-inch Flex window, which can be customised with widgets and apps, and also includes a full QWERTY keyboard so you can respond to messages. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s in-depth look at the Flip 5 here.
Samsung also announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, along with the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.
Ahead of its release, here is every preorder plan available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans
24-month 256GB plans
36-month 256GB plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Telstra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorder plans
24-month 512GB plans
36-month 512GB plans
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specs
- Inner/Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080)
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Outer/Cover display: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display (720 x 748)
- Dimensions: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (unfolded), 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1 mm (folded, hinge)
- Weight: 187 grams
- Camera system: Ultra Wide 12 MP, Wide 12 MP, selfie-cam 10 MP
- Processor: 4nm Octa-Core Processor
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- SIM: One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Storage: 512GB, 256GB
- Battery: 3,700mAh dual battery
- Connectivity: 5G
- OS: Android 13
- Colours: Graphite, Cream, Mint, Lavender.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 release date and pricing in Australia
Preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are now open, with an Australian launch date of August 18. If you’re looking to buy the phone outright, here’s how much each model of the Flip 5 costs:
