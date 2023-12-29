Meds tracking live on Samsung Health

Samsung Electronics has started rolling out a new Medications tracking feature on the Samsung Health app to help users manage their medications and improve adherence.

The feature helps users keep track of their prescription and over-the-counter medications. It also provides users detailed information about their medications, including potential side effects and adverse reactions, which is licensed from Elsevier.

Users can input details such as the colour and shape of their medications, as well as dosage and time of consumption. They can also set up alerts for taking and refilling medications; the feature can prioritise reminders depending on their importance and urgency. Additionally, the feature can also send reminders via Galaxy Watch.

Indian researchers develop AI that detects carpal tunnel syndrome

A research team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), together with Aster CMI Hospital, has created an AI tool that identifies the median nerve in ultrasound videos to diagnose carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), a common nerve-related disorder.

They calibrated a machine-learning model, which was originally developed to simultaneously detect dozens of objects in YouTube videos, to detect just the median nerve. It was trained using ultrasound videos collected from Aster CMI patients with CTS and those who do not have the condition.

The AI model can segment the median nerve in individual frames of an ultrasound video, as well as automatically measure the cross-sectional area of the nerve, which is normally done by a sonographer manually.

The researchers are now training their AI model to detect all nerves in the upper and lower limbs. It has also been deployed for a pilot test at Aster CMI.

CU Medicine doubles down on AI for endoscopic training

The Chinese University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine (CU Medicine) has recently conducted a study to validate the use of AI in detecting colorectal cancer.

The study tested its AI-assisted endoscopic system which was first introduced in early 2021. It was shown that the AI technology, used as a guide by 22 participating endoscopists-in-training, improved adenoma detection by 40%.

Meanwhile, CU Medicine also recently introduced AI-Endo, an AI-enabled surgical assistance platform for complicated endoscopic submucosal dissection procedures that remove early-stage gastrointestinal cancer tissues.

The platform, according to Dr Yip Hon-chi, associate professor of CU Medicine Department of Surgery, has allowed endoscopists to shorten the training time and proved to be a “reliable” tool to assist the procedure.