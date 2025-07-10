Images: Samsung.com
Samsung took centre stage at its recent Unpacked event in New York, unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 (and Flip 7 FE), and the Galaxy Watch 8 series. The new lineup reflects Samsung’s dominance in foldables and wearables.
Samsung’s 2025 lineup elevates mobile experiences through AI-native design and hardware. The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 lean into thinner form factors and flagship-grade imaging, while the Watch 8 series sets a new standard for holistic health monitoring.
With Google Gemini AI embedded across the ecosystem, Samsung marked its focus in creating smarter, personalised, and always-on tech.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 highlights
Thinnest Fold yet: Measures just 8.9 mm when folded, 4.2 mm open, and weighs approximately 215 g, lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Expansive display: Features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner and a 6.5- inch, 21:9 outer display with peak brightness of 2,600 nits, ideal for multitasking and media.
Flagship camera: Features a 200MP ProVisual main camera, a first for Samsung foldables, backed by AI-powered editing tools.
Durability upgrade: Introduces the Armor Flex hinge, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and IP48 resistance.
Performance powerhouse: Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with full Galaxy AI suite, including live translation and Circle to Search.
Battery capacity: Packs a 4,400 mAh battery supporting all-day battery life.
Availability: Pre-orders began July 9; launches globally July 25, starting at $1,999.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE highlights
Larger cover display: Has a 4.1-inch FlexWindow is the biggest ever on a Flip, now brighter at 2,600 nits.
Immersive inner screen: Features a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2X panel makes the Flip 7 more cinematic than ever.
AI at the forefront: New Galaxy AI features include photo coaching, outfit suggestions, and real-time translations via Gemini.
Camera and battery: Features a 50MP main camera and 4,300mAh battery provide all-day power and performance.
Performance options: Flip 7 runs on the Exynos 2500 chip; Flip 7 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and offers up to 512GB storage.
Both available starting July 25.
Pricing
Galaxy Watch 8 Series highlights
The new “cushion” squircle design makes the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic sleeker and lighter. The rotating bezel makes a comeback in the Classic.
Redesigned form factor: Have a cushion-shaped design, thinner profile; Classic model brings back the rotating bezel.
Brilliant display: Features up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, Super AMOLED protected by sapphire glass.
Advanced health AI: Offers sleep coaching, vascular load monitoring, Running Coach, antioxidant index, AGEs tracking, and guided meditation.
Google Gemini powered: Provides hands-free voice assistance, contextual summaries, and AI-managed features.
Hardware upgrades: Exynos W1000 processor, 2 GB RAM; Classic version offers up to 64 GB storage.
Durability and connectivity: Are certified 5 ATM, IP68, MIL‑STD‑810H; supports LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, NFC.
All models available from July 25.
Pricing
Note: Prices may differ depending on region.
