The Canadian startup Tenstorrent, which builds artificial intelligence (AI) processors among other things, revealed a new partnership with Samsung’s chip manufacturing department.

On Oct. 2, the startup announced the partnership with Samsung saying it will use the partnership to bring the, “next generation of AI chiplets to market.” Tenstorrent manufactures chips and intellectual property (IP) for data centers.

The deal includes the use of one of Samsung’s advanced manufacturing processes, the SF4X process and 4nm architecture, to produce its next-gen chips. According to the announcement the product to be developed with Samsung will be a chiplet, to be paired with other chiplets in one package.

Jim Keller, the CEO of Tenstorrent, said the goal is to develop “high performance compute” and to deliver these solutions to “customers around the world.”

In August Tenstorrent closed a $100 million funding round led by both Samsung and the automotive manufacturer Hyundai. At the time Tenstorrent said the funds would go towards acceleration of product development and design, AI chiplets, and a roadmap for machine learning software.

This development comes in the heat of the race to develop the most powerful AI chips to create high-level AI systems.

Currently, Nvidia is the market leader when it comes to chip development and the strength of the chips they have made available. Earlier this year the company briefly tipped $1 trillion value amid the AI frenzy.

While Nvidia remains at the head of the pack for chip development, they recently came under scrutiny by authorities in France in an antitrust investigation. The local police raided Nvidia offices after the French antitrust authorities made a general inquiry into the cloud computing sector.

Following the events in France, on Oct. 2 the European Commission said EU antitrust regulators have not opened a formal investigation into AI chips, according to a Reuters report.

In the United States, regulators have been actively pushing for control over the industry and issued a ban on exports of high-level Nvidia technology to China in October 2022. They have further tightened measures in recent months. Nvidia is an American company and therefore is subject to U.S. regulations and restrictions.

The U.S. has also recently made a deal with Vietnam, a traditional trading partner with China and former adversary of the U.S., worth billions of dollars in regard to AI chips and AI tech.

