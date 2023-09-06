



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].

Hot off the heels of collaborating with Disney for a limited edition version of The Frame TV—yes, complete with a hidden Mickey—Samsung celebrated Labor Day 2023 in a pretty exciting way — and if you missed it, you’re in luck.

For a limited time post-Labor Day, you can still save up to $800 off every size of The Frame TV, from a simple 32-inch to an enormous 85-inch. It’s not an everyday discount and hasn’t been this low since Memorial Day, so if you’re interested, we’d head over to Samsung and lock one in.

Our Top Pick: 65-inch The Frame TV, $1,700 (was $2,000) at Samsung

A 65-inch TV is a great size for most spaces, and $300 off is an excellent amount of savings on a large Frame TV. Like the other sizes, the 65-inch Frame TV boasts a 4K QLED panel that pops with vibrant colors and inky, dark contrast points. It’s a compelling visual experience that works for reality TV, the latest action flick, sports, and everything in between.

It steps things up with a custom matte coating on the screen that blocks reflections— objects or lights—so you can stay immersed in the content. The reflection-blocking coat also works when the Frame TV showcases art or photos in “Art Mode.”

When you turn the TV off, The Frame will auto-switch to showcasing whatever you’ve set to appear. If it’s mounted on your wall or placed on its stand (both come included in the box), you or guests might do a double take, questioning if it’s a TV or a classic picture frame.

Out of the box, you can set any image from the companion SmartThings app for Android or iOS devices, and several pieces of art are available on the TV. Of course, you can also subscribe to Art Mode on The Frame TV to access hundreds upon hundreds of art pieces to showcase on screen.

The one thing missing from the box is the actual “Frame bezel” that ultimately completes the TV’s look. It’s necessary, and considering you’re saving on The Frame TV, you can use that extra cash to get a beautiful bezel. They cost from $99 to $199 and come in various colors like teak, black, brown, or white. You can even go for the ultimate way to showcase art and pick up an auto-rotating wall mount, which electronically turns the TV from horizontal to vertical orientations.

Samsung’s up to $800 discount on The Frame TV matches some of the best prices we’ve ever seen for various sizes of TVs. It’ll look iconic and elegant in your home, working overtime as a TV and a lovely, customizable decoration. You’ll want to act fast on this limited-time deal as it is set to vanish on September 10, 2023.

32-inch The Frame TV, $550 (was $600) at Samsung

43-inch The Frame TV, $900 (was $1,000) at Samsung

50-inch The Frame TV, $1,100 (was $1,300) at Samsung

55-inch The Frame TV, $1,300 (was $1,500) at Samsung

65-inch The Frame TV, $1,700 (was $2,000) at Samsung

75-inch The Frame TV, $2,200 (was $3,000) at Samsung

85-inch The Frame TV, $3,500 (was $4,300) at Samsung

This story originally appeared on TheStreet.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.