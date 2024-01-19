Samsung to integrate Lunit’s AI in premium X-ray devices

South Korean medical AI provider Lunit has signed a three-year supply contract with Samsung Electronics.

The deal is for the integration of Lunit’s two chest X-ray AI solutions – Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT CXR Triage – into Samsung’s line of premium X-ray devices.

According to a press release, the AI-integrated X-ray devices will be initially rolled out in the United States, Canada, and Europe, before becoming available in the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Canon Medical, Olympus tie up for endoscopic ultrasonography

Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Olympus Corporation will start collaborating on developing endoscopic ultrasound systems.

It will see the combination of Canon Medical’s Aplio i8002 diagnostic ultrasound system and Olympus’ ultrasound endoscope to offer advanced endoscopic ultrasonography.

Based on their agreement, Canon Medical will manufacture the diagnostic systems used in endoscopic ultrasonography while Olympus will take charge of sales and marketing. They aim for global expansion, starting in Japan and Europe, as noted in a press statement.

Karkinos Healthcare adopts cloud-based genomic analysis platform for blood cancer research

Cancer care solutions company Karkinos Healthcare is adopting a cloud-based genomic analysis platform by SOPHiA GENETICS to accelerate its research on blood cancers and solid tumours in underserved communities.

Based on a press release, SOPHiA DDM can “compute a wide array of genomic variants” and “continually hone machine learning algorithms to detect rare and challenging cases.”

Karkinos will use the platform to “quickly obtain high-quality and reproducible data that will ultimately accelerate clinical research studies and advance the use of precision medicine.”