A Cessna 550 plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood during foggy weather early on Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire as well as vehicles, and forcing evacuations along several blocks, authorities said. The small plane fell at about 3:45 a.m. (local time) near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane can carry six to eight people. “The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement. The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

Jet fuel was all over the place, Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.” He said “there is a direct hit to multiple homes” in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood and described “a gigantic debris field” in an area of densely populated homes and sweeping canyon views.

It was not known if there were any deaths or injuries.

On the street, one home’s roof was blackened and collapsed, with a piece of white metal sitting on the street in front. Half a dozen fully charred cars sat on the street and tree limbs, glass and pieces of white and blue metal were scattered on the road. At the end of the street black smoke billowed as the site continued to burn.

Many military service members live in the neighborhood, which is made up of single family homes and townhomes. It also is heavily populated by small civilian and military aircraft. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport and Gillespie Field are nearby.

