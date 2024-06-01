Sanam Harrinanan turned heads alongside her fiancé Kai Fagan as the couple arrived at their engagement party in Sale on Saturday.

The couple met on the hit ITV show in March 2023 in the infamous Casa Amor, and came out as the winning couple.

The two lovebirds have been going strong ever since, and in April they announced their engagement as Kai got down on one knee while boating in Cambridge.

And for their dazzling engagement party, Sanam, 26, was a vision in a white sheer mini dress with sparkling design and feather-trim embellishments.

The glamorous number enhanced Sanam’s sizzling frame and toned legs.

She added white stiletto heels with straps, while her chocolate tresses were tied in an elegant up-do with two locks to frame her stunning features.

Meanwhile Kai, 25, cut a suave figure in a dusty grey suit co-ord featuring a double breasted blazer teamed with white trainers.

The happy couple appeared over the moon arriving at the local Num6er Bar, and the bombshell showed off her eye-catching dazzling diamond ring.

During the romantic proposal in Cambridge, Sanam was dressed in bridal white while Kai opted for a matching coloured jacket.

They passionately kissed one another in another lovely photo before celebrating by popping champagne.

The couple won the second, and ultimately last winter series of Love Island in March 2023 and were the show’s first winning couple of colour.

They recently revealed why their relationship has lasted longer than other couples’ relationships from the programme as they took a swipe at their co-stars.

Along with Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Mahenga and Will Young and Jessie Wynter, they are the only couple still together from their series.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the couple explained the sacrifices they have had to make to maintain their relationship.

Kai said: ‘The difference between Love Island couples and ordinary couples is that there is a lot of pressure on the relationship when you leave the villa.

‘What makes Sanam and I different is that you have to decide what you want more: the fame that comes with the show, or the person you’re in a relationship with.

‘You get invited to parties but we wanted each other more than that lifestyle. We enjoy every moment together and we do things the other person is interested in, too.’

The couple are famously humble, with Sanam going straight back into social work after the show, instead of launching a career as an influencer.

Kai and Sanam moved in together just months after leaving the villa and while they admitted to petty arguments, like who should take the bins out, the couple quash them quickly.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary in February, though their series ended in March, as that is when Sanam joined Love Island in Casa Amor.

The couple are now ready to move out of their flat and hope to get onto the property ladder by buying a house together.

Kai had shared that he was thinking of proposing to Sanam and he said he hoped the pair will have a family in the near future.

In May, Kai and Sanam will take part in a skydive to raise money for a children’s charity.

Sanam told her over 400,000 followers: ‘Me and @kaifagan_ are raising money for @actionforchildrenuk by doing a SKYDIVE May 10th!

‘We’re both so excited (maybe me more than Kai) but also so nervous for this! We took a visit to one of @actionforchildrenuk Short Breaks Services where we got to see just one of the ways they support children!

‘The money raised will benefit the charity so much as it means they can continue to run services like these and also enable them to continue to protect and support young people with practical and emotional support.

‘Myself and Kai are trying to raise a total of £1500 for the charity! We want to thank everyone so far who has helped us to get closer to this target and would like to encourage as many of you to donate towards it.’

‘No matter how big or little, each donation matters and makes a big difference. To donate the link is in our bios. Your donation is helping out a vulnerable young person.’

Kai worked as a teacher before Love Island so the welfare of children is an issue close to both of their hearts.

To donate to Kai and Sanam’s charity skydive, visit actionforchildren.org.uk