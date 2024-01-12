Announced today, Beelzebub and company are rolling out onto PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4 on April 26! In this action-RPG players will be able to explore a vast map with a wide array of vehicles in a world developed by the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama.

Become the main character, Beelzebub, and lead your company of heroic misfits on an extraordinary adventure in search of the Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. Between bandits, fierce wildlife, and the Royal Army, reaching the spring won’t be easy!

The latest trailer shows new story elements and exciting vehicular gameplay. Watch the release date trailer below along with PS Blog exclusive info on the newest revealed vehicles in Sand Land!





Play Video





Hovercar

As its namesake would imply, the Hovercar is a medium sized vehicle with the ability to hover, allowing it to easily traverse over wetlands and rough terrain. It can also use its boost to float to a greater height to elevate over ledges and cross gaps. When you find an area which seems to be difficult to drive through, like a quicksand biome, try the Hovercar to get out of a tough situation.

When building your vehicles you can build unique, powerful weapons to support you in combat and traversing with the Options build slot.

Hovertank

Another vehicle with similar hover functions but is more specialized for battle is the Hovertank. It equips strong long-range weaponry that can cause massive damage. However, the Hovertank’s aiming stability may be difficult to harness due to its floating nature, but once mastered, the Hovertank will be an almost unrivaled vehicle in your arsenal.

Customize vehicles with wide arsenal of parts and weapons

As shown in the trailer and clips above, vehicles can be customized with hundreds of parts that can be applied to main and secondary weapons, engines, and suspensions. Use your imagination to design your own vehicles and play to your style! Dive into dungeons to find treasure chests and obtain stronger, unique machine parts.

With powerful enemies comes the need for powerful weapons. While designing your vehicles you can equip special Option weapons. Equip the Neutron Cannon to send a flash of high power energy to take down large foes or minions closely placed together.

Dealing with crowd control and need to maneuver? Activate the special Option ability of the Autonomous C-Drone (Auto Combat Drone) to help spread out your firepower.

Stylize vehicles with skins and decals

Customization is not only for performance but also for looks with the ability to change vehicle coloring and the application of decals. Visit the paint shop in Spino, the base camp of your adventure, and design vehicles to show your style to enemies. Check out the preorder exclusive Midnight Panther and Jungle Heart vehicle skins below.

There’s a whole world to explore and more exciting vehicles to discover – check out the previous trailers and find your favorite vehicles! After the reveal of the new mysterious character, Ann, and a new green biome in the latest trailer, stay tuned for more Sand Land info.