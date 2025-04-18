New product lineup targeted specifically at Content Creation, Gaming & Mobility on display for the first time in Africa

With demand for digital content rapidly increasing in Africa due to the expansion of social networks, widespread adoption of mobile devices and improved internet accessibility, the need for high-performance and high-capacity storage solutions is greater than ever. Sandisk Corporation, a global Flash and memory technology innovator, returns to GITEX AFRICA 2025, unveiling its refreshed brand identity and introducing a comprehensive lineup of advanced storage products specifically tailored for the dynamic needs of Morocco and the wider African market. This year, the Sandisk® stand at GITEX AFRICA (14-16 April 2025), highlighted four key product categories, offering dedicated zones to directly engage visitors interested in Imaging, Content Creation, Gaming, and Mobility.

Ghassan Azzi, Sales Director, Middle East and Africa at Sandisk®, commented, “Our participation at GITEX AFRICA underscores our continuous commitment to fueling Africa’s technological evolution by providing cutting-edge storage solutions that empower creators, businesses, gamers, and mobile users across the continent. As part of this, we showcased our latest innovative storage solutions, available in the African market.”

One of the main highlights at GITEX Africa is a product portfolio dedicated to elevating and empowering content creators. The SanDisk® Creator Series is designed for each step in the creative process, from idea to impact. The series features a tailored, professional-grade collection of products infused with vibrant colors that celebrate creativity and individuality, including the all-new SanDisk ® Creator Phone SSD with MagSafe compatibility, the SanDisk ® Creator Phone Drive, perfect for creators with multi-device workflows and the SanDisk ® Creator microSD and UHS-II SD cards, among others.

The WD Blue ® SN5000 NVMe SSD, designed specifically to meet the demands of creators and professionals delivering powerful performance through PCIe® Gen 4 technology will also be showcased and available in the African markets.

Additionally, among the innovative products featured at the show is the SanDisk® Extreme Portable SSD, now available in a groundbreaking new 8TB1 capacity, offering exceptional durability and speed for photographers, videographers, adventurers, and content creators on the-go.

And finally, gaming enthusiasts will find the new WD_BLACK SN7100 NVMe SSD particularly exciting, delivering amazing gaming performance and storage capacities up to 2TB1 and exceptional speeds up to 7,250MB/s2 read and 6,900MB/s2 write for seamless gaming experiences.

