Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Bollywood, has once again proved his mettle with his latest film Jawan, which has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office in just two days. The film, directed by Atlee Kumar, showcases SRK as a patriotic hero who fights against corruption and injustice in the country.

However, this is not the first time that SRK has taken a bold stand against the wrongdoers. In fact, he has been doing so since the 90s, when he faced threats and intimidation from the underworld, who tried to influence and control the film industry.

Director Sanjay Gupta, who is known for his films like Kaante, Kaabil and Shootout at Lokhandwala, recently watched Jawan and shared his admiration for SRK on Twitter. He recalled an incident from the past, when SRK refused to bow down to the pressure of the underworld and challenged them with his fearless words.

“Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, Shah Rukh Khan was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (shoot me if you want to, but I won’t work for you. I am a Pathaan),’ he said. He’s the same today,” Gupta tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Encounters With Underworld Dons

According to film critic Anupama Chopra’s book ‘King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema’, SRK had several encounters with underworld dons like Abu Salem, Chhota Rajan and Chhota Shakeel, who tried to extort money from him or force him to work with certain producers.

Chopra wrote that SRK received a call from Abu Salem in 1997, when he was working on Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate. Salem abused him and threatened him for not doing a film with a producer close to him. SRK replied that he would not work for him or anyone else associated with him.

Chopra also mentioned that SRK was targeted by Chhota Rajan in 2000, when he was shooting for Josh in Goa. Rajan’s men attacked producer Bharat Shah’s office in Mumbai and demanded Rs 5 crore from him. Shah refused to pay and informed SRK about the situation. SRK decided to continue shooting in Goa and told Shah to stay calm.

Another incident involved Chhota Shakeel in 2001, when he called SRK and asked him to perform at a show in Dubai. SRK declined the offer and said that he would not go to Dubai or anywhere else for any show. Shakeel warned him that he would face consequences if he did not comply. SRK replied that he was not afraid of anyone and hung up.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Shah Rukh Khan, ‘The Cinema God That India Needs’

Among the many celebrities who have congratulated SRK for his blockbuster success, Kangana Ranaut has stood out with her heartfelt praise for the superstar. The actress, who is known for her outspoken views and controversies, took to her Instagram stories and wrote a long note hailing SRK as the cinema god that India needs. She also said that his struggle is a master class for all artists who need to reinvent and reestablish themselves in the industry.

Kangana wrote: “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience in his late forties to mid fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) is nothing short of superheroic even in real life. I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all those artists who enjoy long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema god that India needs not just for hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan. @iamsrk. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Projects

SRK, who has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans for over three decades, has several exciting projects lined up for the future. He will be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, where he will share screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He is also set to be part of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

