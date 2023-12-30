It was 2003 when filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani introduced iconic characters of Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi) to the world with his iconic comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. To date, the movie is living rent-free in the hearts of moviegoers, courtesy Sanjay and Arshad’s perfect comic timing, Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s partnership, and of course the story.

Interestingly, the makers continued tickling the audience’s funny bone with a sequel to the immensely successful Munnaibhai M.B.B.S. In 2006, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprised their roles of Munna and Circuit in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and successfully managed to make the audience laugh with a touch of Gandhigiri. With both the films, Sanjay and Arshad’s characters earned a cult fan following.

Fans, no doubt, have been waiting in anticipation for the OG duo to return for Munna Bhai 3. Well, it seems like they will once again get a chance to deep dive into the world of Munna Bhai universe. In an interview with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani hinted at Munna Bhai 3.

Rajkumar Hirani To Attempt Munnabhai 3

He said, “Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi hui hai (The struggle with this film is that the first two films were blockbuster hits and I have five half-written scripts. I feel that if I don’t reach the level of those two films, I won’t be able to make the third one. I have one story that can be made but some stories get outdated so only time will tell.)”

“Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi ye ‘Dunki’ khatam hui hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahanio ka. Man toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai pr kab woh mujhe abhi nahin pata (Sanju and I often discuss about Munna Bhai 3. He also tells me to make it. Dunki just finished…now I will go through the collection of the old stories that I have. I really want to make Munna Bhai 3 but I don’t know when),” he added.

Now it is to be seen when Rajkumar Hirani comes up with Munna Bhai 3.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Dunki Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Crosses 171 Crore Nett On 2nd Friday With Solid Hold, Set To Cross 200 Cr Over 2nd Weekend! Zooming Towards Super Hit Verdict)

Hirani Receives Acclaim For Dunki

Meanwhile, Hirani is currently being lauded for his latest directorial Dunki, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochchar are also a part of Dunki, which focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term “donkey route”, which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. The film hit the theatres on December 21 and is raking in big numbers at the box office.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related