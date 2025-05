(Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi said on Wednesday it plans to invest at least $20 billion in the United States through 2030, which includes an increase in research and development spending and the allocation of billions of dollars to US manufacturing.

The announcement makes Sanofi the latest drugmaker to announce large-scale U.S. investments in response to Trump’s push to onshore pharmaceutical manufacturing.

