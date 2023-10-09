Authorities have closed Santa Monica Pier after a man climbed onto the Ferris wheel and, according to witnesses, claimed to be carrying a bomb, police officials said Thursday.

The Santa Monica Police Department announced via its account on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that officers were “dealing with a person in crisis.” They evacuated the pier and Pacific Park.

In an interview with The Times, Lt. Erika Aklufi said officers were attempting to extract riders from the Ferris wheel while they communicated with the man to “try to get him to come down.”

Aklufi said officials had not confirmed whether the man was carrying a bomb.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Aklufi said, “we’re going to act as if he does until we can prove that he doesn’t.”

This is a developing story.