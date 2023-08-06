Business & FinanceEconomy

Reuters exclusively reported that Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) is planning to hire around 150 bankers primarily in the United States as part of its plans to accelerate growth in its investment banking business.

Market Impact

The euro zone’s second-biggest lender by market value, led by chair Ana Botin, aims to become a bigger player in investment banking, doubling its franchise in the U.S. to diversify earnings. Net profit at the bank’s global corporate and investment bank rose 16% year-on-year in the second quarter to 899 million euros. The contribution from the overall investment bank to Santander’s group’s earnings rose to around 30% in the second quarter of 2023, from around 26% in the same quarter of 2022.