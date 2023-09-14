According to the Guardian, Commander Findlay told the women that their “fundamental right to protest remained”, but noted that the pandemic “presented an extremely difficult challenge for policing and the officers present”.

She added: “That aside, I appreciate the anger, frustration and alarm your arrest undoubtedly caused you, exacerbated by the subsequent proceedings.”

High Court judges ruled in March 2022 that the Met breached the rights of organisers with its handling of the vigil.

Lord Justice Warby and Mr Justice Holgate, ruled that the decisions made by the police service were “unlawful”, and concluded that the force failed “to carry out a case-specific proportionality assessment”.

The Metropolitan Police was contacted for comment.