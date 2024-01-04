THE last remaining member of the original World War 2 SAS regiment has died aged 103.

Major Mike Sadler took part in daring wartime raids against Axis airfields in Libya and even parachuted into Nazi-occupied France following D-Day.

1 Major Mike Sadler was the last remaining soldier of the WW2 SAS regiment Credit: Gareth Iwan Jones – The Times

He was awarded the Military Cross for fighting in France and even had a piece of the Antarctic named after him.

Sadler was recruited by David Stirling, the founder of the British Army’s elite Special Air Service regiment.

In 2018, he was further recognised with France’s highest honour – the Legion d’honneur.