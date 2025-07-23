Last week, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made an open invitation for all provinces to join the New West Partnership to break down interprovincial trade barriers.

He has a similar focus at the Council of Federation meeting in Ontario.

On Monday, he signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreements with Manitoba and Prince Edward Island, which will work to break down barriers around alcohol sales and labour mobility.

Today, he signed an MOU with Alberta and Ontario centred around building oil and gas pipelines and railway projects.

On top of Tuesday’s Council of Federation meeting, Prime Minister Mark Carney also joined the premiers for a first minister meeting where he says they discussed relations with the United States and international trade efforts.

