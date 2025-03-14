Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says beware of scammers using his face to sell cryptocurrency.

Moe, in a post on social media, says his photo and pictures of other public figures are being used to promote cryptocurrency scams.

Don’t fall for it says Moe, who says he would never endorse crypto or any other specific investment.

Saskatchewan’s Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority says fake news articles are being circulated claiming that Moe endorses trading platforms CanCap and BitCan.

It says both companies are not registered with the province, as required by law.

The authority adds CanCap should not be confused with CanCap Group, a Canadian financial services company.