U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal 25 per cent tariffs are set to begin on Wednesday, filling many people across Saskatchewan with anxiety for the future.

In a new Angus Reid Poll released on April 1, 32 per cent of people surveyed in Saskatchewan say they’re struggling in the economy. This is the highest amount of all the provinces.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

In an effort to get one-step ahead and safeguard the economy around the province, Economic Development Regina has brought together leaders from several city and provincial industries to undergo international advocacy efforts.

EDR has partnered with the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, University of Regina, Canadian Western Agribition, Pro Metal Industries, City of Moose Jaw, Global Transportation Hub, Regina Airport Authority, Regina Hotel Association and others.

Trending Now U.S. companies say Canadian retailers are turning away products

The last carbon rebate is coming. How much will Canadians get?

Saskatchewan’s official Opposition says this ‘Team Saskatchewan’ approach should have been something the government focused on from the beginning.

Story continues below advertisement

While the government says local representative from both Saskatoon and Regina have been a part of round table discussions.

Katherine Ludwig has more details in the video above.