With over a dozen evacuations in Saskatchewan due to wildfires, many people are finding it hard to keep up with information.

Some evacuees say no one has told them where to go after they evacuated, and others are having to drive hours away when there is no room left in the community they evacuated to.

Trending Now 3 missing sisters found dead in Washington state, father wanted for murders

Carney government survives 1st confidence vote on throne speech

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, some evacuees feel like they are being left to navigate this difficult situation all on their own.