(Reuters) -SES has won an $89.6 million contract to provide its commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) services to the U.S. army, the European satellite company said on Monday.

Its SES Space & Defense subsidiary has been awarded the five-year deal, the company said. It will supply its strategic transport and communications network to Combat Service Support, Department of Defense (DoD) programmes, as well as additional U.S. government agencies.

In May this year, the European group was selected by the U.S. DoD to deliver space-based network for improved data transmission.

In July, it announced a partnership with the government of Luxembourg to develop and launch a new defence satellite.

