SATMAR nanosatellite to debut in June advancing digital maritime connectivity



by Hugo Ritmico



Madrid, Spain (SPX) May 28, 2025













The maritime industry’s digital evolution will gain momentum on June 21 with the scheduled launch of SATMAR, a 6U nanosatellite engineered entirely by Alen Space. The satellite will lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during the Transporter-14 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.





Developed in collaboration with Egatel and backed by Spain’s Ports 4.0 innovation program, SATMAR is designed to validate the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES), a next-generation maritime communication standard set to supersede the current Automatic Identification System (AIS). Ports 4.0 is led by Puertos del Estado and the Spanish Port Authorities to drive disruptive innovation within port infrastructure.





SATMAR will serve as an orbital platform to test real-world applications of VDES over Spanish territorial waters. The satellite will assess bidirectional data transfer in the VHF band, aiming to reduce communication saturation and enhance the efficiency, security, and environmental sustainability of global maritime operations.





Use case testing will be conducted in partnership with the Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras and firms such as Oritia and Boreas. SATMAR will support functionalities including VDES signal transmission, long-range coastal connectivity, encrypted messaging, maritime safety alerts, and accurate vessel arrival predictions.





“This is a pioneering mission with global implications,” stated Guillermo Lamelas, CEO of Alen Space. “The VDES standard is poised to redefine maritime communications, bringing forth digital transformation, new services, and critical safety improvements for vessels and ports.”





Beyond its primary VDES mission, SATMAR also hosts a secondary payload for spectrum analysis, positioning the satellite as an orbiting Software Defined Radio (SDR) test lab. It will experiment with high-speed S-band communications and monitor RF interference across VHF, L, and S bands. Payloads were designed with in-orbit reconfigurability to adjust testing as the mission evolves.





The satellite builds on the foundation of the SHIPMATE project, previously developed by Alen Space and Egatel with Gradiant, reinforcing a sustained commitment to advancing space-based maritime digitalization.





