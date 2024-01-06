Sattu or roasted Bengal gram flour has been an age-old flour which has been used for culinary purposes majorly in the northern and central parts of India, especially Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, it is very recent, that this special ingredient has been referred to as a superfood too in the global market. Here is a quick recipe of Sattu Ladoo or Sattu Laddu that can be easily made at home. These delicious Sattu Ke Laddu are made with roasted chana flour, jaggery and ghee.

What is Sattu

Technically, sattu is simply the flour which is made with roasted Bengal gram or black chana. Apart from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, this indigenous product is also popular in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. Thanks to these regions, the otherwise underrated sattu is now gaining worldwide popularity as well.

Traditionally, the main component of sattu is roasted Bengal gram a.k.a black chickpeas. But there are variations of this flour which may be even made with barley (jau), wheat (gehun) or sorghum (jowar), with some percentage of Bengal gram in them. Either buy readymade sattu flour or make it at home; completely your choice.

The most classic use of sattu flour is seen in the making of a refreshing and cooling summer drink in the typically hot regions of India as mentioned above. Due to its many health benefits, the Sattu Sharbat or drink is also considered nutritious for the body.

Other than this, it is also a main ingredient in the famous Bihari dish Litti Chokha and Sattu ka Paratha. You can also make porridges, paratha, pancakes, etc. with it.

Since sattu is packed with nutrients like fibre, proteins, vitamins and minerals, and is considered as an instant energy giving foodstuff, it is a preferred choice in the diets of farmers and workers. In addition to keeping them full for a longer time, sattu dishes help them guard against sunstrokes and prevents lethargy too.

About Sattu Ladoo

At home, we make it a point to have a glass of sattu with some jaggery or salt. This has become our preferred protein shake, minus any or all additives and the healthiest one. As I mentioned previously here, this sattu drink is quite a beneficial one that one must have every day.

Apart from this beverage, I use sattu flour to make the lovely and super fuss-free Sattu Laddu. These Sattu Ke Laddu is definitely a healthy sweet snack option for everyone in the family. Since I got the readymade sattu flour, I used it in this recipe.

In case you are unable to source it, you can even grind roasted chana dal at home and make into a fine powder to prepare the Sattu Ladoo. Just sieve and then use it. Other than this, all you need to make these lovely ladoos is jaggery powder or grated jaggery, ghee and some green cardamom powder.

Since sattu and besan (gram flour) are close relatives, the taste of these ladoos too is similar to the Besan Ladoo. These Sattu Ke Laddu get done really quickly and make for a nourishing snack. So, next time you are craving for something sweet to snack on, choose these ladoo over everything else.

Step-by-Step Guide

How to make Sattu ke Laddu

Roast Sattu Flour

1. Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a kadai or pan and let it melt. Keep the heat to low or medium-low.

2. Add 1 heaped cup sattu flour.

3. Mix the flour with the ghee and begin to roast it on low heat.

4. Stir often while roasting. The sattu just needs to be lightly roasted.

5. Roast sattu flour for 2 minutes on low to medium-low heat.

Since sattu flour is made from roasted black chickpeas, you don’t need to roast the flour for a longer period of time like we do for besan (gram flour).

6. Remove the roasted sattu flour in a separate bowl.

Make Ladoo Mixture

7. Add ½ cup jaggery powder.

You can also add grated jaggery. Even powdered sugar can be added instead of jaggery.

8. Add ¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder.

9. Mix very well.

10. Next, add 2 tablespoons ghee. The ghee can be at room temperature.

11. Begin to mix very well.

12. The photo of the ladoo mixture below.

Note that if there are small granules in the jaggery powder, then you can simply blend the ladoo mixture in a blender or mixer-grinder till the mixture becomes even and smooth.

Or you can opt to blend the jaggery powder in the blender or mixer-grinder before adding to the roasted sattu flour.

Make Sattu Laddu

13. Shape into ladoos while the mixture is still warm. If you are unable to form ladoos, then add a few more teaspoons of ghee.

14. Serve Sattu Ladoo as a sweet snack. These ladoos stay good at room temperature for a week. If its too hot and humid in your city, then refrigerate these ladoos.

Expert Tips

You can easily increase the recipe by increasing the proportions of the ingredients. For the sweetener, you can use grated jaggery, jaggery powder or even powdered sugar. If you get small granules of jaggery powder in the ladoo mixture, just run the mixture in a mixer-grinder till the mixture becomes smooth. You can even grind the jaggery powder before adding to the sattu flour. It is best to shape the ladoos from a warm mixture. If unable to do shape, add a few more teaspoons of ghee. If kept at room temperature, Sattu Laddu will stay well for about 7 days. If staying in hot and humid weather conditions, refrigerate them. Feel free to add some chopped nuts like cashews, almonds, pistachios and raisins if you like.

More Ladoo Recipes To Try! Ladoo Recipes Besan ke Laddu Recipe (Easy Diwali Sweet) Ladoo Recipes Atta Laddu | Wheat Ladoo Ladoo Recipes Gond Ke Laddu | Nutritious Gond Laddu Ladoo Recipes Rava Laddu Recipe | Suji Ke Laddu

Please be sure to rate the recipe in the recipe card or leave a comment below if you have made it. For more vegetarian inspirations, Sign Up for my emails or follow me on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Pinterest or Twitter.

Sattu Ke Laddu | Sattu Ladoo By Dassana Amit Sattu ke Laddu are quick and easy ladoo recipe made with roasted black chana flour, jaggery and ghee. Roasted Bengal gram flour or black chickpea flour is called Sattu in the northern and central parts of India, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Moreover this rustic, healthy, age-old flour has been used for culinary purposes majorly in these regions. Prep Time 12 minutes mins Cook Time 3 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark while making the recipe Roasting sattu Heat 1 tablespoon ghee in a kadai or pan and allow it to melt.

Next add 1 heaped cup sattu flour. Mix the flour with the ghee and begin to roast sattu flour on a low to medium-low heat.

Stir often while roasting. The sattu just needs to be lightly roasted. Roast sattu flour for 2 minutes on a low to medium-low heat.

Transfer the flour to a separate bowl. Making sattu ladoo Add the jaggery powder and green cardamom powder. You can also use grated jaggery. Even powdered sugar can be added.

Mix thoroughly.

If there are small granules in the jaggery powder, then you can just blend the ladoo mixture in a blender or mixer-grinder till the mixture becomes smooth and even. Or you can opt to blend the jaggery powder in the mixer or blender before you add to the sattu flour.

Next add 2 tablespoons ghee. The ghee can be at room temperature. If the ghee is solid and hard, heat it slightly so that it melts a bit.

Begin to mix very well.

Shape into ladoo while the mixture is still warm. If you are unable to form ladoo, then add a few teaspoons more of the ghee.

Serve Sattu ke Laddu as a sweet snack. These ladoo stay good at room temperature for a week. If its too hot and humid in your city, then do refrigerate them. This sattu ladoo recipe can be doubled or tripled to make a big batch.

Feel free to add your preferred sweeteners. Some options are raw sugar powder, confectioner’s sugar or powdered sugar, palm jaggery or coconut sugar powder.

Opt to add nuts like cashews, almonds, pistachios and dry fruits like raisins if you like. Chop the nuts and add. Nutrition Facts Sattu Ke Laddu | Sattu Ladoo Amount Per Serving Calories 128 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g8% Saturated Fat 3g19% Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 1g Cholesterol 12mg4% Sodium 8mg0% Potassium 102mg3% Carbohydrates 17g6% Fiber 1g4% Sugar 11g12% Protein 3g6% Vitamin A 5IU0% Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) 0.1mg7% Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 0.01mg1% Vitamin B3 (Niacin) 0.2mg1% Vitamin B6 0.1mg5% Vitamin C 0.01mg0% Vitamin E 0.1mg1% Vitamin K 1µg1% Calcium 9mg1% Vitamin B9 (Folate) 52µg13% Iron 1mg6% Magnesium 20mg5% Phosphorus 38mg4% Zinc 0.3mg2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Like what you see? Stay up to date with new recipes and ideas.

This Sattu Ke Laddu recipe from archives was first published in October 2016. It has been updated and republished on January 2024.