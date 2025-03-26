On the morning of Saturday, March 29, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the Great Lakes, New England & Canada.

During a partial solar eclipse, there is no path of totality. There will be no dramatic shadow cast upon a narrow swatch of Earth, so no sudden darkening of the daytime sky. Instead, the Moon will carve out a chunk of the Sun (from our perspective), turning it into sort of a Pac-Man shape. The degree to which will occur will depend on exactly where you’re located. At max, parts of Canada will be treated to more than 90% of the Sun being blocked. Here in Rochester, it’s less than 10%.

It’ll be a quick show for us. Because the Sun will not yet have risen as the eclipse begins, we’ll have to wait for sunrise to see anything. By that point, we’ve already missed part of the show. Sunrise is 6:57am with the eclipse ending around 7:09am. Those looking to see the show will need special eyewear. If you still have your properly certified solar eclipse glasses from last year, you’re good to go. Photographers won’t have a ton of time to get camera setting correct, so you’ll have to be ready to roll. Clouds will very much be a concern for us locally. Still a bit too far out for us to lock that forecast in, but we’re going to need some help.

Copyright 2025 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.