





When Aaron Rodgers ran onto the field for his Jets debut on Monday night, fans loved seeing his unique handshake with cornerback Sauce Gardner.

But, now with the quarterback out for the remainder of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles, Gardner seems to be pretty upset about not being able to show off their handshake again this season.

Gardner left a funny, but sentimental comment below the Instagram picture Rodgers posted to break his silence about the injury on Wednesday. Despite the nearly 17-year age gap between the two players, they’ve seemed to become good friends already.

“I did our handshake with the air today💔😔” Gardner wrote. “Get well soon bro🤞🏾”

Sauce Gardner’s comment Rodgers’ post 😔 https://t.co/t9fxMBTkze pic.twitter.com/O3pKIvEENH — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 13, 2023

Their iconic handshake can be seen near the end of Rodgers’s entrance video below.

Aaron Rodgers takes the field holding the American flag

— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023

Gardner, along with the rest of the Jets team, were rightfully pretty bummed when Rodgers got injured on the fourth play of New York’s opening drive during Monday night’s game vs. the Bills. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year told reporters after the 22–16 win that the team dedicated the game to the veteran quarterback.







