Sauce Walka has been celebrating his inclusion on JAY-Z‘s “Couple Songs of 23” playlist, and the Houston rapper shared his delight with his fans.

The “Ghetto Gospel” rapper took to his Instagram on Sunday (December 24) to shout Hov out — literally.

“Sauce Walka, the word, the pastor, the master,” he shouted. “I was supposed to make this announcement yesterday, but it’s a muthafuckin’ celebration! Salute to my n-gga Hov, man. Salute to JAY-Z.”

He continued: “RocNation, 2023, Song of the Year, Number 6. Shout out to Dangerous Muthafuckin’ Daringer, man. Shoutout to my brother Conway, we made a classic, man! […] I’m a street n-gga, man, you know what I’m sayin’? I’m 10 years independent. So, these my Grammys. These my awards.”

“#6 on Jay-Z 2023 Tidal Songs Of The Year List #Twice,” he wrote in the caption. “Again I’m being recognized BY ARGUABLY THE BEST AS ONE OF THE BEST!! 1st ‘Sauce Ghetto Gospel 1’ 2018 now ‘Dangerous Daringer’ 2023 … If Michael Jordan or Tom Brady say you HIM ( Twice ) then you really HIMATHIN DAT SIMPLE!! #TheBestPastorAlive #TheWORD #DripGod #TSF.”

Check out the video below:

Sauce Walka was reacting to his inclusion in JAY-Z’s annual year-end playlist, which showed love to everyone from vets to newcomers including the likes of Doechii, Ken Carson, Veeze and more.

Hov’s “Couple Songs of ’23” arrived on TIDAL on Thursday (December 21), kicking things off with a song that features his wife’s name, but not her vocals: André 3000‘s “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé.”

Of the aforementioned names, Jay included Ken Carson’s “Jennifer’s Body,” Veeze and Babyface Ray’s “Bosses Linking With Bosses” and Doechii’s breakout hit, “What It Is.”

Other, more seasoned artists like Drake, Offset, Latto and Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and more also made the list, which Jay reportedly compiled during a live DJ set on Tidal hours before the playlist went live.

related news JAY-Z Shows Love To MF DOOM, Vince Staples, Mach-Hommy + More In New TIDAL Playlist December 2, 2021

Most notable, however, is his inclusion of Diddy‘s “Boohoo” with Jeremih, despite the compounding allegations against the music mogul.

As for Sauce Walka himself, he’s had quite a financially successful year in music, given that he dropped a half-million dollars on a custom Johnny Dang chain back in June.

“You already know mane. King of Bling Johnny Dang. Big Money,” Dang said in an Instagram video, as he dropped the chain around Sauce’s neck. “Happy birthday, mane — we do this in Miami, right at the Chase bank.”

“Sauce Walka and Johnny Dang come get a half-a-million-dollar chain, in the bank. OooWee. King of Bling,” added Sauce before poking fun at Dang for briefly misplacing his check. “That’s how we do business. You don’t have to carry cash. Imagine counting half-a-million in $20 dollar — just one paper,” added Dang.

“Hell nah. OooWee. Let’s drip,” concluded Sauce offering a close-up of his Cuban link.