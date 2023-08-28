Sauce Walka has responded after Charleston White allegedly maced his TSF (The Sauce Factory) crew.

In a video posted to social media this past weekend, the controversial YouTuber claimed to have pepper sprayed the Texas rapper and his entourage in Arizona, where he was due to participate in the Influencer Championship Boxing’s North American lightweight championship.

“I just maced the whole TSF crew, Sauce Walka and all them n-ggas,” White said. “Titty Sissy F-ggots, maced they bitch ass. And if they come to Dallas, them n-ggas got some problems.

“I came down here by myself, no security, and checked every rapper n-gga that got in my muthafucking face. I’m the king of this shit, n-gga. I run this shit.”

Charleston White CLOWNS Nipsey Hussle’s crew for getting maced after threatening him 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xGhX8oQ7ba — Charleston White (@Charlestonwhyt) August 27, 2023

Charleston White was referring to an altercation between himself and a group of people in Arizona, during which he was confronted about disrespectful comments he made about the late Nipsey Hussle.

“You heard what I said. Keep Nip’s name out your mouth!” a man yelled at White while walking up a flight of stairs in a video of the incident.

“So what? Do something about it, n-gga!” a man stood next to the 52-year-old vlogger barked back.

After more verbal posturing, White pulled out some mace and sprayed it at the crowd, prompting them to run for cover. “Why you spraying shit?!” one of them could be heard saying.

Charleston White gets confronted by Nipsey Hussle’s friend and doesn’t fold! 😳😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5SemZb270P — Charleston White (@Charlestonwhyt) August 27, 2023

Sauce Walka — who was also in Arizona to watch his artist Sauce Wood Winnin fight Say Cheese TV founder Shawn Cotton — later addressed Charleston White’s claims on Instagram, clarifying that he did indeed mace some of his friends — but they were not part of his TSF crew.

The “Ghetto Gospel” rapper also jokingly called the former gang member a combination of Batman and the Joker due to his arsenal of handheld weapons and gadgets.

“Phoenix, I love y’all, man. We had an incredible weekend, incredible night last night,” he said in a video posted on Sunday (August 27). “We gon’ speak on Charleston White real quick, we gon’ clear the air and tell y’all the real.

“First and foremost, y’all better leave that n-gga Charleston White alone, man! Stop fuckin’ with that man, Batman! Stop fuckin’ with the Joker. That n-gga Batman and the Joker put together! That’s the maddest man ever, I like him. You gotta love Charleston.”

He continued: “And I’ma say this too: for every street n-gga and every gangsta in the world, if you ever see Charleston White and actually get into it with this man, you are a peon, bro. You is not no real gangsta if you get into it with a n-gga like this.

“But I did come into bidness with some of my good friends from California that was on some peon-ass shit, acting like they friends with Nipsey Hussle and not one n-gga from Rollin’ 60s know them. And Charleston sprayed they ass down and that’s what they get.”

Sauce added in the caption: “Charleston White is the baddest man on the planet [crying face emojis] Batman & The Joker combined‼️ He Shooting , Snitching , Stabbing, Lying, Punching & Pointing fingers.

“I never seen nothing like em STAY OUT THAT MAN WAY [crying face emojis] ‘ The Hero Villain ‘ #Arizona I love u #RIPNipseyHussle #TSFBidnezz.”

While it’s unclear if Sauce Walka was present when Charleston White maced his friends, the Houston native crossed paths with White in Arizona more than once.

The TSF leader previously posted a video on Instagram of the internet personality pulling a knife on Suede The Plug God, who he was supposed to fight in the ring, outside of a hotel.

He also posted another clip of White allegedly pepper spraying his would-be opponent during the pre-fight press conference after Suede shoved him as they were squaring up for the cameras.

It appears the pair’s fight didn’t go ahead as planned, although it’s unclear why.