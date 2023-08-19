Sauce Walka has said there’s virtually no chance — or astronomical monetary price you could offer him that would make him collaborate with 6ix9ine.

The Houston rapper recently sat down and spoke about the situation on the Clearly Cultured podcast. After host Mike Mills asked him if he’d work with the controversial rapper for $1million, Sauce Walka gave a defiant reasoning behind his decision.

“I can’t do it, I can’t do it, I can’t do it” he said. “Why would I go rap with this man when I can have a great time, a threesome and make a million in two, three months?”

Once co-host J Mac threw out various hefty prices that would entice Sauce Walka to change his mind, he stuck to his guns about not working with 6ix9ine.

“I would’ve signed the record deal,” he said. “One hundred million, a billion — I would not do it. I will not do no song with a person that told on somebody — that deliberately did this in front of the whole world and I have full information of this before. I know that you did this to the world and you represent this.”

Sauce Walka then said he won’t do a song with Gunna, but he would do a song with Young Thug, although the two have had a checkered relationship over the past few years.

Aside from Sauce Walka, in 2022, Soulja Boy also claimed that he’d never work with 6ix9ine.

“N-gga, hell nawl!” Big Draco said during an interview with Raquel Harper for her It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast. “I ain’t doin’ no damn song with you, get the fuck outta here! Yeah, we can’t do no song with 6ix9ine, he know that! He not expectin’ to get a Soulja Boy verse, he know that. It’s a wrap.”

He added: “It ain’t got nothin’ to do with me. We ain’t never did a song before, why we gon’ do one now? Why now though? You coulda did that when you first came out, the year after you came out … it’s too late! It’s way too late.”

But although many rappers are side-stepping working with the infamous “snitch” on any music, Kodak Black was paid $1million to do just that back in July by way of 6ix9ine’s manager, Wack 100.

During that time, the mouthy manager and Hip Hop commentator took to Instagram to share a video of someone holding a $1million certified check — made payable to Bill Kahan Kapri (Kodak Black’s legal name) — while standing at the counter of a First Horizon Bank.

It’s not clear who, exactly, it was in the bank, but it’s clear that the person is tied to Wack 100 in some official capacity.