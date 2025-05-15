Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced on Wednesday that Washington and Riyadh have jointly agreed on the importance of ending the war in Gaza and releasing all hostages, urging for a ceasefire as soon as possible.

He added during a press conference at the conclusion of the Gulf-US summit in Riyadh: “Aid must enter the Gaza Strip unconditionally. It will be difficult to deliver aid without a ceasefire.”

The Gulf-US summit was held in the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday, bringing together leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and US President Donald Trump.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz opened the summit with a speech in which he emphasized that the meeting is an extension of its cooperation with the US, and that Gulf relations with America are a strategic partnership.

He noted that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries affirm their economic partnership with the US, and that America is a key trading partner, with the volume of trade between the GCC countries and the US reaching approximately US$ 120 billion in 2024.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “The future we aspire to through achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires a stable and secure environment.”

“We are aware of the magnitude of the challenges facing our region, and we seek with you, His Excellency President Trump, and in cooperation with our brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, to stop the escalation in the region, end the war in Gaza, and find a permanent and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions, in a way that achieves security and peace for the peoples of the region,” he continued.

US President praises Gulf states

The US President said during the summit that the Gulf states are amongst the most advanced and prosperous nations, and that the world is watching the opportunities available in the Gulf states.

During his speech at the summit, Trump expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Gulf states to end Israel’s war on Gaza, stressing that Palestinians cannot enjoy a dignified life as long as this torture continues.

He assured that Washington is putting great efforts into ending the war.

The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, said that strategic integration between the Gulf states and the US is a fundamental pillar.

He emphasized that the two-state solution is only the path to achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressed his hope that the Gulf-US summit would be a gateway to resolving the region’s problems.

And the Deputy Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Asaad bin Tariq, stated that Gulf-US relations are historical and aim to consolidate prosperity, while working to resolve regional and international crises.

Asaad bin Tariq added: “We express our deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been ongoing for decades due to the illegal Israeli occupation and the international inability to find a solution.”

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, said that the GCC countries look forward to a final and just settlement of the Palestinian issue, which will bring peace and stability to the region.