PARIS – Saudi Arabia is advancing its efforts to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies, and to empower its research and innovation ecosystem.

In support of these objectives, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha held a series of meetings in Paris with prominent research institutions and global firms specialising in AI, space, data governance and deep technologies.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the minister met with senior executives from Inria, Mistral AI, CNIL and Thales Group, as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader engagement to strengthen international cooperation in key technology sectors.

The goal is to support Saudi Arabia’s priorities in building a digital infrastructure that contributes to empowering vital sectors and advancing high-tech industries in line with Saudi Vision 2030.