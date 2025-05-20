There’s a lot of noise around gender-segregated education in Saudi Arabia. But the Kingdom’s head of human rights says that if it wasn’t for the system in place, many young girls would miss out on being educated—herself included.

“I can tell you that we received a lot of harsh criticism on segregating schools,” H.E. Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Al-Tuwaij said on stage in Riyadh at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International Summit.

“But actually, those of us who come from this part of the world know that if schools were mixed, many conservative families would not have sent their girls to school in the first place,” she added.

Al-Tuwaijri has been president of the Saudi Arabia Human Rights Commission, with the rank of minister, since September 2022. It’s a job that, if it weren’t for same-sex classes, she may not have been able to work up to.

“Many of the educated women you see today, including myself, would not be sitting here because our families back then would not have accepted the fact that we’ll be sitting next to boys in high schools.”

Studying English literature prepared her for the global job

Before joining the world of work, Al-Tuwaijri earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature in 1998, a master’s degree in English literature and drama in 2004, and, in 2011, a Ph.D. in American literature and drama all from King Saud University. Looking back, she says the qualifications prepared her for her current role.

“For people who know a bit about studying literature, it’s not about reading stories,” Al-Tuwaijri said. “Actually, behind every story, there is a culture, history, philosophy, ideas …”

“My focus has always been on the issue of identity,” she said. “What shapes people’s identity and what actually informs the literature they write, whether it’s theater, or performance, or art in general—and that, of course, took me to study the sociopolitical context of these areas, and the ideas, and the philosophical background to where all of this is coming from and where it’s taking.”

“So, without knowing, I was actually preparing myself for looking into a more global platform of issues pertaining to identity, rights, stories, and all of that.”

After graduating, Al-Tuwaijri joined KSU’s staff as a lecturer and also worked as an assistant professor of English literature at the university. She worked her way up to vice chair of the English language department.

Before becoming president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, with the rank of minister, she was secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council.

“My career has been crowned and honored by this great country and our wise leadership, who celebrated women, elevated their status, and paved the way for their advancement,” she told Arab News soon after the appointment.

Of her new role, Al-Tuwaijri said: “Saudi Arabia has made great and honorable strides in the field of human rights, and the testimony of just countries and organizations is the best proof.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com