A CLIP has emerged of Saudi Arabia fans appearing to chant Lionel Messi’s name during Barcelona’s victory last night – despite Cristiano Ronaldo playing there.

Portuguese legend Ronaldo moved to the Middle East 12 months ago when signing for Al-Nassr following his explosive exit from Manchester United.

3 Saudi fans appeared to mock Cristiano Ronaldo last night even when he wasn’t playing Credit: Getty

3 Supporters sang Lionel Messi’s name during Barcelona’s win over Osasuna in Riyadh Credit: Reuters

The 38-year-old’s arrival kickstarted a host of big-money arrivals in the Saudi Pro League and he has enjoyed some success in the Middle East.

Despite missing out on the title in his first season there, he was celebrating in August as he helped Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup success.

And he also finished 2023’s top goalscorer with 54 goals for club and country.

However, it seems that some supporters are still not impressed and instead they decided to show their appreciation for the man he has been neck-and-neck with for the label of the planet’s best player for the last 15 years or so yesterday.

Barcelona are one of the teams from LaLiga currently out in Saudi competing in the Spanish Super Cup.

And goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal secured them a 2-0 victory over Osasuna on Thursday to set-up a final showdown with Ronaldo’s old club Real Madrid, who beat Atletico 5-3 24 hours previous.

However, during yesterday’s match, a clip has now been shared of the supporters in attendance breaking into a Messi chant ten minutes into the game.

It is not the first time that the Argentine’s name has been sung – and it has even been chanted to mock Ronaldo.

Fuming Ronaldo was seen SHUSHING fans chanting for his rival in November before Al-Nassr were thrashed last month as rival supporters sang Messi’s name to taunt the forward – who responded by “blowing kisses” back to them.

The two icons have battled it out for years on the pitch during their respective spells with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

And they have also been neck-and-neck for numerous records and awards throughout their incredible careers.

But we revealed how they will collide on the pitch one more time in the Middle East.

Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr will face Messi’s MLS side Inter Miami in February in a friendly.

That will be part of the Riyadh Season Cup and the match is being billed as ‘The Last Dance’.

3 The two Madrid and Barca icons will meet again in the Middle East next month Credit: AP:Associated Press

