Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports has launched an initiative to extend all types of expired visit visas for the purpose of final exit, effective from Muharram 1, 1447 AH (June 26), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The initiative grants a 30-day extension window, subject to the payment of applicable fees and penalties in line with existing regulations, according to the directorate.

People with expired visit visas should submit requests through Saudi’s Tawasul service

Applicants seeking to benefit from the initiative must submit their requests via the Tawasul service available on the Ministry of Interior’s Absher electronic platform during the designated period.

The directorate urged all eligible individuals to take advantage of the initiative before the deadline, SPA said.