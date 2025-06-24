Image: PIF
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has established a commercial paper (CP) programme, introducing a new short-term financing tool to complement its existing funding instruments.
According to a statement from the sovereign wealth fund, the new program consists of two sub-programmes: a US commercial paper programme and a Euro commercial paper programe, issued through offshore special purpose vehicles.
It has secured the highest possible ratings for commercial paper initiatives — P-1 from Moody’s and F1+ from Fitch.
The CP programme is designed to enhance PIF’s short-term liquidity and cash management flexibility, supporting its dynamic approach to capital raising. “The establishment of our CP programme reflects the continued strength and depth of PIF’s capital-raising strategy; one that is dynamic, resilient, and fit for purpose, aligning funding solutions with our long-term investment priorities,” said Fahad Al-Saif, head of PIF’s Global Capital Finance and Investment Strategy and Economic Insights.
Programme part of PIF’s mid-term strategy
The launch marks the latest step in PIF’s medium-term capital-raising strategy, which includes a diversified mix of bonds, sukuk and loans.
In October 2022, the fund became the first sovereign wealth fund globally to issue a green bond, which included the world’s first century green bond. That milestone was followed by its inaugural sukuk issuance, raising $3.5bn.
PIF holds a long-term issuer rating of Aa3 with a stable outlook from Moody’s, and an A+ rating, also with a stable outlook, from Fitch.
Recognised as one of the world’s most influential institutional investors, PIF plays a central role in enabling the creation of new sectors and economic opportunities globally while driving the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s economy, the fund said in the statement.
Read-New PIF company: Saudi Crown Prince launches HUMAIN
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js?v=next’);