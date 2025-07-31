Saúl Ñiguez has blamed a lack of work ethic for former Atlético Madrid teammate João Félix’s failure to succeed at a series of top clubs, saying “as good as you are, if you don’t work, it isn’t enough.”

Saul joined Flamengo in Brazil last week, while João Félix, 25, signed for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on Tuesday.

The two players coincided at Atlético Madrid when João Félix arrived in a club record €127 million ($145m) deal in 2019, before the Portugal international began a string of frustrating spells at Chelsea, Barcelona and AC Milan.

“Football is a team sport,” Saúl told COPE radio on Wednesday. “He has all the qualities to be an incredible player, but as good as you are, if you don’t work, it’s not enough.”

João Félix has moved to Saudi Arabia after disappointing spells at a number of European heavyweights.

After failing to convince at Atlético, João Félix joined Chelsea and then Barça on loan, before making a permanent move to Stamford Bridge in 2024.

Six months later, he joined Milan on loan in the winter transfer window, before signing for Al Nassr this week on a two-year contract.

“I heard [former Rayo Vallecano coach] Paco Jemez say that talent without effort isn’t anything,” Saúl said. “A lot of us tried to help Joao, but if you don’t want it…”

Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus — a former coach of Joao Felix’s boyhood club Benfica — has admitted the forward isn’t yet close to full fitness.

“Today we saw his first training match, he’s completely out of it,” Jesus said.

“He has to prepare better, especially because he hasn’t been training, it’s only his third training session with us. But I believe in his football and I believe he will return to what he was at Benfica.”

Saúl was a key figure at Atlético himself before falling out of favour with coach Diego Simeone, and moving to Chelsea and Sevilla on loan before this switch to Flamengo.

“Our relationship had ups and downs, but we’ve always been direct, and that’s what I liked the most,” he said, when asked about Simeone. “I value the fact that he wasn’t dishonest with me, like some people at the club.”

Atlético have had a busy summer in the transfer market, signing Álex Baena, Thiago Almada, Johnny Cardoso, Dávid Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri and Marc Pubill, and Saúl said that investment obliges his former club to compete for the LaLiga title this season.

“[Atlético] have fewer excuses all the time,” Saúl told COPE. “Last year they spent €200m, this year they’ve spent another €200m. They don’t have the excuse now that ‘Saul earns a lot’… They’re spending as much as anyone, and they have to compete for everything.”