Savannah Chrisley shared early moments with her disgraced reality TV star father, Todd Chrisley, on Wednesday after he received a presidential pardon and was released from federal prison.

The 27-year-old, clad in a pink Make America Great Again hat, took to Instagram to connect with her nearly 3 million followers during what appeared to be the ride home from prison with her dad, who has been incarcerated for about three years.

“We’re getting home, as I puke the whole way,” she said through laughs, holding a plastic bag. “I’ve got Todd over here being dramatic.”

From behind the camera, Todd Chrisley replies: “I didn’t have to deal with this in prison.”

In a second video posted to her Instagram story, Todd Chrisley, 56, encourages his daughter to feel his arm muscles.

With the camera pointed away from her father’s face and toward his lower body and open snacks in the car, Savannah grabs her father’s arm and says, “Y’all, I’m not going to lie — it’s hard.”

Savannah Chrisley posts an Instagram story after her father’s release from prison. @savannahchrisley via Instagram

President Donald Trump issued pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley, 52, Savannah Chrisley’s mother, on Wednesday.

The pair, known for their roles on the TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were convicted in 2022 of defrauding banks of over $30 million to maintain their extravagant lifestyle.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison that year after an Atlanta jury found him guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years for similar crimes.

Savannah Chrisley — who spoke at the Republican National Convention in July — was pivotal in petitioning for her parents’ release, a process she started before Trump’s second inauguration. The Chrisleys formally requested a pardon in February.

An attorney for the Chrisleys, Alex Little, said on Wednesday that the pair was “prosecuted because they were celebrities.”

In a separate Instagram post on Wednesday, Savannah Chrisley thanked the Trump administration for accomplishing the “impossible.”

“This fight was never just about us. It’s about every family torn apart by injustice,” she wrote. “Every parent, every child, every person who’s been silenced or shattered by a system that too often forgets the humanity behind the headlines.”