When it comes to battery life and features, the Garmin Enduro 2 has been rated one of the best Garmin watches there is. The battery can last up to a whopping 34 days, and features include downloadable maps, performance monitoring, sleep tracking, body battery, and many more.

That’s not all. The nylon strap and titanium casing make it both comfortable and lightweight, which means you rarely need to take it off. During our Garmin Enduro 2 review, we loved the multi-band GPS feature, which meant more reliable tracking in environments where the signal was tricky. This is one of the many reasons why it’s on our best running watches list.

This fitness watch has 32GB of storage onboard, it’s water-resistant, and the stat accuracy, in our opinion, is amongst the best you can get.

Oh, wait. We missed one thing — the Garmin Enduro 2 is currently on sale at Amazon, having been reduced by $100 . This means you can now pick it up for less than $1,000. Take a look now before it sells out!

Today’s best deal:

Product launched: August 2022

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Walmart and Best Buy’s prices are $100 more expensive than Amazon’s.

Price comparison: Amazon: $999.99 | Walmart: $1,099.99 | Best Buy: $1,099.99

Reviews consensus: The Garmin Enduro 2 is a fantastic hardcore fitness watch. It surprised us not only with its battery life — which is admittedly great — but how easy it is to wear this watch 24/7 thanks to the reasonable weight and comfy nylon strap included in the box. There’s really little to criticize in terms of the features, the tracking depth, and stat accuracy either.

Live Science: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Garmin watches , Best running watches

Key features: 1.4in 280 x 280 MIP screen 10 ATM water resistance 70 g (case only: 64 g) Up to 34-day battery life (46 with solar) 51 x 51 x 15.6mm Titanium casing 32GB storage Multi-Band GPS

Buy it if: You’re in the market for a fitness watch that can last longer than a month between charges. Because it has a nylon strap and a titanium case, it’s lighter and more comfortable than some other Garmins. It has a range of features, including downloadable maps, performance, sleep tracking, body battery, and many more.

Don’t buy it if: You’re not a fan of watches that take over your whole wrist, especially if you have smaller wrists. Although we didn’t mind it during testing, we know that some people won’t like this. If long battery life and high-end features aren’t important to you, even at the reduced price, you might find that the price to pay for a fitness tracker is difficult to justify.