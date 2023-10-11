Final Fantasy 16 has hovered around its $70 list price since launching in June, but Amazon has a great deal on the PS5-exclusive game. You can pick up the RPG for $50.79 during Prime Day Round 2. It’s worth noting that this isn’t an official Prime Day deal, so you won’t need a Prime membership to buy it. At the moment, Amazon is the only retailer offering a meaningful discount on Final Fantasy 16, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out.

Set in a world of warring nations, magic, and all-powerful Eikons that serve as weapons of mass destruction, Final Fantasy 16 is easily one of the most action-packed entries in the series. A gorgeous fantasy epic that was clearly influenced by Game of Thrones, Final Fantasy 16 is a mature and hard-hitting tale rife with swords and sorcery, all backed up by an impeccable voice cast, rich world design, and solid gameplay.

“FFXVI is a bold shift in both gameplay and narrative, yet captures the Final Fantasy magic in stunning fashion, earning a place within the pantheon of incredible entries in the beloved franchise,” Michael Higham wrote in GameSpot’s Final Fantasy 16 review. “A gripping story about characters clinging to their humanity, the bonds that give them strength, and the lengths they’ll go to make the world a better place–all told in a way that only Final Fantasy can.”

Final Fantasy 16 is far from the only PlayStation 5 console exclusive you can grab for less today. Here’s a look at some of the other key PS5 game deals. You should also browse our roundup of the best PS5 Prime Day deals, as it features steeply discounted NVMe SSDs from Samsung and WD Black and several controller offers.

