Get a MacBook Air for less than we’ve seen anywhere else with this huge Best Buy deal ahead of the school rush.

We’ve seen plenty of deals on the M1 MacBook Air in recent months, but they’ve been eclipsed by this latest offer at Amazon, with a brand-new Apple MacBook Air m1 costing just just $749.99 – and the likes of Best Buy and Walmart have followed suit.

That makes it an easy pick as one of our best student laptop deals, with the M1 MacBook one of our best student laptop.

Key features: 13-inch Retina display, M1 chip, fantastic battery life

Product launched: November 2020

Price history: This is the best deal we’ve seen for this model, and while Walmart is matching Best Buy, it’s also out of stock – likely down to the popularity. Still, Amazon is matching, too.

Price comparison: Amazon: $749.99 | Walmart: $749.99 | Best Buy: $749.99

Reviews consensus: Despite its M2 sibling’s arrival with a new design, the M1 MacBook Air actually remains the most portable Apple laptop because of its subtle tapered lines that make it almost impossibly thin towards the front. It’s powerful, can run some iPhone and iPad apps, and even has room for all-day battery life.

Live Science: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best MacBooks for students, best laptops for students, best laptops for coding

Buy it if: You’re interested in switching to macOS as cheaply as possible, or are looking for a laptop with all-day battery life that’s easy to throw in a bag.

Don’t buy it if: You do a lot of video calls – the 720p camera here isn’t ideal, no matter how you spin it (the M2 version bumps to a 1080p sensor).