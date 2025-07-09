If you’re looking for Amazon Prime Day deals, then try this one out for size. The Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle is 30% off for Prime Day, which I think is one of the best Lego deals available.

Get 30% off the NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle this Prime Day when you grab it from Amazon.

I like this Lego deal a lot as I haven’t seen the price of this set as low as it is now before. For your money, you’re getting nearly 2000 pieces as well as a detailed build that features seats, steering, suspension and tools, all from the iconic vehicle that took to the Moon’s surface during the Apollo 15, 16 and 17 missions. If you’re trying to bag a bargain on the best Lego space sets, this is definitely worth considering.

Image 1 of 1 The Lego Technic NASA Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle is 30% off in one of the best Amazon Prime Day Lego deals available. (Image credit: Amazon)

So what is it that makes this set so impressive? Well, because it’s a Lego Technic set, you can actually move it around. It features full steering and suspension and is even built to scale to fit the Lego Creator 3-in-1 astronaut set, which we rated 5-star in our review. You get a lot of Lego for your money, too, as each of the three equipment attachments, along with the vehicle itself, comes with a display information plaque.

Amazon Prime Day is the online retailer’s annual Summer sales event and this year, it’s a four-day event. That means you have until July 11 to make the most of the discounts on offer, but we can’t guarantee stock availability or price fluctuations, so if you’re looking for a bargain on your next build, I really think you should consider this Prime Day Lego deal.

Key features: 1913 pieces, steering, suspension, 15 in length (10 in height too), display plaques for each attachment and one for the vehicle itself, built to scale for the three-in-one Lego Creator astronaut.

Price history: Before today’s deal, we haven’t seen much, if any, movement on its usual $219.99 price tag. Even from a third-party seller other than Amazon, it never dipped below the $190 mark. That means this Amazon Prime Day Lego deal is genuine and absolutely worth considering.

Price comparison: Amazon: $153.99 | Walmart: $219.95 | Lego: $219.99 ($175.99 with Lego Insiders)

✅ Buy it if: You want a top Lego space set that offers plenty of detail and features that will take you a little while to build and can be used for display and to move around.

❌ Don’t buy it if: You’re looking for something child-friendly. This is aimed at those aged 18 and up, and could frustrate younger builders.

