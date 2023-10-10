When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Air fryers are an essential kitchen item for any home cook, and there’s never a better time to buy one than during Amazon Prime Day. If you missed the best Prime Day deals over the summer, you can shop deals on air fryers during Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days now through October 11.

But as with any beloved kitchen appliance, there are a lot to choose from. Our picks are tested and reviewed to help you take the legwork out of choosing a product. Several of our top picks for the best air fryers are on sale right now, including our top-rated small air fryers, the Dreo Aircrisp Pro, for 15% off at Amazon.

Check out the best Prime Day air fryer deals below and be sure to follow the best Prime Day deals on our liveblog throughout the event.

Here are the best air fryer deals for Prime Day







Dreo Aircrisp Pro Air Fryer



The Dreo Aircrisp Pro Air Fryer uses space efficiently, making perfect wings and fries without taking up too much counter real estate. Currently, it’s $13 off, the first sale on Amazon for this model.







Instant Vortex 9-quart Air Fryer with VersaZone Technology



With eight different settings and an extra-large cooking capacity, this air fryer from one of our favorite brands is a no-brainer for families. Cook your meals in separate 4.5-quart portions or opt for the single 9-quart basket suitable for every type of meal. Normally $199.99, this air fryer is 40% off right now, which is a deal we haven’t seen in months.







Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven



Budget-friendly air fryer toaster ovens often struggle to match up to their more expensive counterparts, but this one by Cosori cooks evenly and preheats quickly. You can pick it up for just under $100, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen this product go.







Tovala Smart Oven 5-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo



Take all the guessing out of cooking with the Tovala Smart Oven. You can program it manually or scan groceries and let the oven set the ideal temperature, cook setting, and time. During Amazon’s big deal event, it’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.







Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer



There is no better air fryer for serious home chefs than the Ninja Foodi DualZone XL Air Fryer, which features two extra-large baskets for simultaneous cooking. It’s a great time to pick up this model and take your kitchen to the next level. At $199.99, it’s a good deal right now.







Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven



The Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven features 12 different cooking functions and a 26-quart capacity for even the biggest meals. And with the option to connect your phone to Amazon Alexa, hands-free cooking is a breeze. This air fryer is 16% off right now, which is the best deal we’ve seen for this product in a year.







Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven (SP101)



This appliance does everything a typical air fryer does while doubling as a toaster oven. It can even fit a 13-inch pizza, which makes this the perfect air fryer for nights in. You can pick this model up now for 30% off its normal price.







Chefman Toast-Air Touch Air Fryer + Oven



Air fryer toaster ovens are versatile and convenient, and this model by Chefman is a great option for cooks who want more out of a regular air fryer. At 32% off, now is the time to purchase. We rarely see the price so low for this product.

See more air fryer deals at Amazon.

Is Prime Day the best time for Air Fryer deals?

Prime Big Deals Day is a great time to shop for deals on air fryers. Some of our favorite brands are half off, which is a discount you can’t usually find outside of the Amazon sales event. Other retailers will likely have low prices on our favorite air fryers during Black Friday and the holiday season, so this won’t be the only time that prices drop.

Which air fryer should I buy?

For households of two people or less, we like the Dreo Aircrisp Pro Air Fryer for quick and convenient cooking. It won the top spot in our guide to the best small air fryers thanks to how much food it’s able to cook compared to it’s small countertop footprint.

Slightly larger models that are between 4- and 6-quarts are smart picks for households of two or more. Our top pick for the best air fryer overall with a larger capacity is the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer. This model is easy to use and cooked food faster than any of the other air fryers we tested. Plus, the basket and tray are both dishwasher-safe.

If you want a kitchen appliance that can do more than just air fry, one of the best air fryer toaster ovens is a great multicooker. Out of the air fryer toaster ovens we tested, our favorite was the Oster Air Fryer Digital Toaster Oven because of its quick and even cooking. This model might lack extra flourishes, but it will add versatility and reliability to your week night meals.

