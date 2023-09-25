Deals seem to be thrown around constantly, so much so that it’s hard to tell when you’re really getting a bargain. That said, some are more noteworthy and genuine than others, and we think this is one of them. Best Buy has reduced the highly reviewed Jabra Elite 4 Active headphones by a massive 33% , bringing the total cost to just $79.99, including free shipping.

So, what’s so special about them? They feature on our best running headphones list for multiple reasons. The main one is the natural, comfortable fit. During testing, we loved that even though they don’t have plastic hooks or silicone fins, they stayed firmly in place, even during intense exercise.

Out of the box, they take seconds to set up; in fact, we thought the set-up process was ‘devilishly straightforward’. You can personalize your listening experience using the slick Jabra Sound+ app, and the single button on the outer edge operates pause, play, skip and volume control without the need to take your phone out of your pocket.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active running headphones are water-resistant and have Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Three different sizes of silicone tips are supplied to help you choose a secure fit.

If you’ve been considering getting a pair of the best running headphones, it’s worth taking a look at this deal and grabbing a pair before it’s too late.

Product launched: January 2022

Price history: Although you can get this pair of running headphones for less than $100 on Amazon, you can make a further $20 saving if you shop at Best Buy — pick the Jabra Elite 4 Active headphones up for just $79.99. Walmart hasn’t yet offered a price reduction.

Price comparison: Amazon: $99.70 | Walmart: $115.90 | Best Buy: $79.99

Reviews consensus: The Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds aren’t like other running headphones — it’s their ergonomic frame that provides a secure fit, rather than silicone fins and ear hooks that other models tend to rely on, which some people find uncomfortable. The result is an incredibly comfortable, natural-feeling pair of headphones that don’t fall out during intense exercise. And they sound great too.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Key features: Smart enabled/compatibility: Yes Waterproof: Water resistant, IP57 Battery life: 7 hours (up to 28 hours with charging case) OS support: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Noise-canceling: Yes

Buy it if: If you don’t like the feel of intrusive ear hooks or silicone fins on your headphones, you might want to consider Jabra’s Elite 4 Active. This pair has neither but still remains secure, even during intense exercise. Active Noise Cancelation is a bonus and the battery can last up to 28 hours with the supplied charging case. During testing, we loved the sound quality.

Don’t buy it if: There are a couple of drawbacks, but only niggles. We didn’t like the plastic case, which, in our review, we thought felt a little flimsy. Secondly, the Jabra Elite 4 Active headphones have a single button rather than touch controls — we found that this was a tad difficult to press at times, particularly when running.