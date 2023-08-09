Have you heard? Tarte Cosmetics just announced a 40% discount for teachers. The best part? It’s for life! So if you’re a die-hard Shape Tape Concealer fan, it might be your time to stock up. Or take advantage of the Tarte teacher discount by trying out some new products and getting glam for the new school year.

Check out the announcement from Tarte CEO Maureen Kelly

How do I get the discount?

Head over to tartecosmetics.com and enter your information to be verified as a teacher, faculty, or staff member.

Who is eligible for the Tarte teacher discount?

Any current teacher, faculty, or staff member at a K-12 school or university can get the 40% discount.

The offer is valid for the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Tarte’s website uses Sheer ID to verify information and confirm eligibility.

What are the best items to pick up?

Tarte has several smash-hit cosmetic products! Check out some of their bestsellers:

#tartelovesteachers is also helping clear wish lists!

You can enter here for a chance to have your wish list cleared.

