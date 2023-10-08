When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are nearly here, occurring on October 10 and 11. The Amazon October Sale has become a second Prime Day, offering discounts matching the original event. You can expect deals on items at all price points, including furniture.

We already see all-time low prices on dressers, nightstands, bookshelves, and chairs. Whether looking for extra storage or the best bed frames, browse the curated list of deals below for deep discounts on quality furniture.

The best furniture deals you can buy today







Serta AIR Executive Office Chair



The Serta AIR Executive Office Chair is designed to provide optimal lumbar support and includes tilt, tension, and height adjustments. Right now, it’s at the lowest price we’ve seen in months.







Aheaplus Hall Tree with Storage Bench



This discounted storage bench has plenty of shelves and hooks to maximize your space. Place it in your hallway for easy access, or stick it in a closet to keep it organized. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it priced, but it’s still a good deal.



Clip $10 dollar coupon on the page.







Humble Crew Kids Book Rack



The Humble Crew Kids Bookshelf is excellent for organizing books for kids aged three to eight. Made of nylon and wood, the book rack features a compact footprint while offering impressive storage capacity. It’s 40% off, a good price, but not the lowest we’ve seen.







Bush Furniture Cabot Hutch



The Bush Furniture Cabot Hutch lends extra storage space to desks at least 60 inches wide. It includes a closed compartment with a fluted glass door. Right now, it’s 22% off, but not the lowest price we’ve seen.

Prime Day furniture deals buying advice

Is Prime Day good for furniture deals?

Yes. We often see furniture marked down by 60% or more during Prime Day. In addition to Amazon Basics products, you can often find good deals on Casper, Melissa & Doug, Armen, Christopher Knight, and more. We watch new deals go live and update our articles with the best discounts on Amazon and other sites.

Do you need to be a Prime member?

For items officially on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, you must be a Prime member for the full discount. This will likely include most items on sale. Fortunately, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial membership to reap the sale’s benefits.

Shouldn’t I wait for Black Friday deals?

There’s always the risk an item you buy during Prime Big Deal Days will be on sale for a lower price during Black Friday. For the most part, items made by Amazon are cheaper during the retailer’s sales events. Amazon might not go lower during Black Friday, but rival stores may. Buyer’s remorse is likelier on big-ticket items, like pricier furniture.