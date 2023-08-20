This excellent Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ telescope is under $300 thanks to Amazon’s deal.

If you’re looking for a great telescope, Celestron makes many of the entries in our best telescopes guide for 2023. They have something for seemingly every budget, with a huge number of high-quality models, and while you can easily spend thousands on a new telescope, the best telescope deals can save you some money.

The Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is a fantastic telescope in its own right, but Amazon’s latest deal snips $50 off of the MSRP to bring it down to just $299 – an excellent deal on a great telescope that was priced competitively to begin with.

Key features: Lightweight, ideal for beginners, great price

Price history: Before today’s deal, we’d seen lower prices – but those were a while back – something to keep in mind for Black Friday. Still, Amazon has also sold it for almost $400 in the past, making this a good price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $299 | Walmart: $425.35

Reviews consensus: Ranked among our picks for the best telescope, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ offers clear views of the night sky and a sizeable 130mm wide aperture. It’s also lightweight, which makes it ideal for transportation, but you’ll want something a little more powerful for more distant objects. Expect it to get you started, maybe even hooked, on stargazing, before you sink further funds into the hobby.

Digital Camera World: ★★★½

Featured in guides: Best telescopes

Buy it if: You want a great telescope that won’t break the bank, with a wide 130mm aperture. You want a motorized equatorial mount.

Don’t buy it if: You’re experienced in stargazing, and want something with more power, or are looking to enjoy more advanced astrophotography features.