Fitbit’s priciest “smartwatch” is reduced by $50 at Amazon – but you’ll want to move fast.

If you’re looking for one of the best fitness trackers in 2023, the Fitbit Sense 2 should be on your list. A far cry from the more slimline, bracelet-style trackers the company made its name with, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an all-singing, all-dancing fitness tracker that has a huge variety of sensors, including a fantastic stress scanner.

And right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the tracker by $50 off of the MSRP, bringing it down to just $249.95 — the best price we’ve seen for a while.

Key features: iOS and Android compatible, GPS built-in, great design

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: Before today’s deal, we’ve seen the Fitbit Sense 2 reach $200 on Black Friday, but this remains an excellent deal – and one that Best Buy and Walmart will match.

Price comparison: Amazon: $249.95 | Walmart: $249.95 | Best Buy: $249.95

Reviews consensus: How many sensors does one watch need? The Fitbit Sense 2 claims to detect when you’re stressed, sleeping, working out, climbing stairs, and much more. It can also track your heart rate and provide an ECG, and it can track runs, cycles, swims, and much more. We will concede that this is very much a fitness tracker, rather than a smartwatch (there’s no functionality for third-party apps, for example), but it’s a great one nonetheless.

TechRadar: ★★★ | Live Science: ★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker

Buy it if: You want a health-focused fitness tracker with more sensors than you can imagine, and a lovely design that looks great and feels light to wear.

Don’t buy it if: You want to wait for the inevitable Sense 3, or want something with more third-party apps – Google’s Wear OS or Apple’s watchOS will be better picks.