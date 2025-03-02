Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Thirty-two percent of owners say that the biggest challenge to running a business is lack of capital or cash, so expensive software subscriptions may be out of reach, according to data from Guidant Financial. Fortunately, you can save big on a lifetime license of Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC while it’s available for just $159.97 — 37% off.

MS Office 2024 Home & Business offers the five most valuable Office programs for both home and business users: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. This edition of MS Office has many improvements over the 2021 version.

The entire suite has increased performance, most obviously in Excel. It has no lag when managing multiple workbooks and large datasets so that you can make data-based business decisions in a more timely manner. PowerPoint offers new advanced content creation tools, including integrating video and voice narration, even live camera feeds. Word has a new Focus Mode that hides non-essential options and toolbars to minimize distractions.

Accessibility features have been upgraded, such as Outlook’s accessibility checker, which will flag poor formatting and unclear language issues to ensure emails meet standards for effective communications. The user interface has been modernized, as well, for more intuitive navigation that new users will appreciate. Even better, the interface is consistent throughout all of the applications.

Touch and pen support has also been updated, making them more responsive and providing a better experience on tablets and hybrid devices. Easily customizable pre-designed templates help users create spreadsheets, presentations, and professional-looking documents. Small businesses will find these useful for presenting a polished image without graphic design experience.

Collaboration tools have been improved with a deeper integration of Microsoft Teams, chat and commenting features, and more. Exciting new AI-powered features are now available, as well. Best of all, this license is a one-time purchase, so there’s no need to worry about expensive subscriptions anymore.

Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC for just $159.97 (reg. $249) retail price until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 30, 2025.

StackSocial prices subject to change.