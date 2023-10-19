Looking for a smartwatch that doesn’t look like a smartwatch? This Fossil Gen 6 is just the ticket.

The best fitness trackers in 2023 are all great, but one could argue the best smartwatch is the one that doesn’t look like a smartwatch at all. Enter the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, a capable and cool-as-you-like wristwatch that looks sleek and chic in equal measure.

Expecting it to break the bank? Good news: Amazon has cut $90 off of the MSRP, leaving it just $229 instead of the $319 MSRP.

Key features: iOS and Android compatible, Alexa built-in, classy looks

Product launched: September 2021

Price history: This deal handily bests Walmart and Best Buy, and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on Amazon. Before this deal, we’d seen the Fossil Gen 6 sneak to around $186.

Price comparison: Amazon: $229 | Walmart: $274.99 | Best Buy: $299

Reviews consensus: We think the Fossil Gen 6 might be the best-looking smartwatch out there today, with a circular face and gorgeous display that could easily be mistaken for a classic analog watch. Now running Wear OS 3, though, you can expect plenty of features, including some third-party apps. You’ll get less mileage on iPhone, however, and the battery life of one day remains a little on the short side. Still, with Alexa built-in and fantastic performance from the Snapdragon processor, it’s a great smartwatch option that’s well worth a look.

TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker

Buy it if: You want a smartwatch you can wear with your finest evening wear, or one that can easily be disguised as a regular, analog timepiece.

Don’t buy it if: You want better battery life than just one day, or you want deeper integration with your phone – Android users will be happy, but iPhone users may not.